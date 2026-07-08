Over 600M biometric-based UPI transactions done in June: NPCI
What's the story
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that biometric-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions have crossed 600 million in June. The figure highlights the growing acceptance of this secure authentication method among users. The technology allows payments to be authorized through a smartphone's fingerprint or facial recognition, making digital transactions faster and more efficient.
Versatility
Works for RuPay credit card on UPI
Biometric authentication on UPI supports both person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions. It also works for RuPay Credit Card on UPI, enabling PIN-free credit payments. The NPCI recorded over 611 million transactions in June 2026 with a total transaction value of ₹25,416 crore across different daily payment use cases.
User preference
What did NPCI say?
Sohini Rajola, NPCI's Executive Director - Growth, noted that the increasing adoption of biometric authentication shows UPI users' preference for simple and efficient payment experiences. She said several banks and UPI apps already offer this feature to their customers. Rajola also expressed confidence in its continued growth as more users opt for this secure and convenient payment method.
Efficiency
NPCI's vision for biometric authentication
NPCI has said that biometric authentication reduces dependence on UPI PINs by enabling payments through on-device fingerprint or facial recognition. This not only speeds up transactions but also improves success rates, making digital payments more seamless. The corporation expects wider ecosystem adoption as more banks and payment apps roll out the feature to customers.