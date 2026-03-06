Bitcoin crosses $70,000 mark again: What are the technicals
Bitcoin is back in the spotlight, climbing to around $71,000.
While Bitcoin's holding steady above $70K, Ethereum and other coins are feeling the pressure as fear grips the market and ETF flows pick up.
Key levels to watch for Bitcoin's next move
Where Bitcoin goes next depends on some key levels: if it closes above $73,500, it could shake off recent bearish vibes.
Drop below $64,293 though, and we might see bigger dips ahead.
Some analysts even think we could see a rally—maybe pushing toward higher levels.
Fear grips market; pullback risks loom
Extreme fear is everywhere right now—reflected in a super-low Fear & Greed index of 14—which usually means investors are nervous but some investors might see a buying opportunity.
Technical signals are mixed: there's momentum for gains (though MACD reads neutral), but with some indicators flashing warning signs, another pullback can't be ruled out.
Even with this week's surge, Bitcoin has not fully recovered from recent losses.