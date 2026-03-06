Bitcoin crosses $70,000 mark again: What are the technicals

Where Bitcoin goes next depends on some key levels: if it closes above $73,500, it could shake off recent bearish vibes. Drop below $64,293 though, and we might see bigger dips ahead. Some analysts even think we could see a rally—maybe pushing toward higher levels.

Fear grips market; pullback risks loom

Extreme fear is everywhere right now—reflected in a super-low Fear & Greed index of 14—which usually means investors are nervous but some investors might see a buying opportunity.

Technical signals are mixed: there's momentum for gains (though MACD reads neutral), but with some indicators flashing warning signs, another pullback can't be ruled out.

Even with this week's surge, Bitcoin has not fully recovered from recent losses.