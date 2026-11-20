Anthropic's IPO pulled in about $81.3 billion, but reactions were mixed.

Some experts think cash could flow back into Bitcoin soon, with Paul Howard, senior Director at crypto market maker Wincent, sharing hope for a slow recovery ahead.

Still, others like Ryan Kirkley, co-founder and CEO of Global Settlement Network, a currency and settlement infrastructure firm, warn that if investors keep playing it safe with tech stocks, digital assets might stay under pressure, though he points out blockchain's long-term promise hasn't gone anywhere.