Bitcoin drops to $61,300 after Anthropic IPO amid tech selloff
Bitcoin slid to $61,300 this week, its lowest since July, after Anthropic's Nasdaq debut, technology stocks faced selling pressure.
The cryptocurrency dip didn't stop there: XRP and Solana also took a hit, and over $600 million in cryptocurrency futures were liquidated as traders rushed to exit risky bets.
Mixed reactions to $81.3B Anthropic IPO
Anthropic's IPO pulled in about $81.3 billion, but reactions were mixed.
Some experts think cash could flow back into Bitcoin soon, with Paul Howard, senior Director at crypto market maker Wincent, sharing hope for a slow recovery ahead.
Still, others like Ryan Kirkley, co-founder and CEO of Global Settlement Network, a currency and settlement infrastructure firm, warn that if investors keep playing it safe with tech stocks, digital assets might stay under pressure, though he points out blockchain's long-term promise hasn't gone anywhere.