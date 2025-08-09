Bitcoin, Ethereum face uncertain future amid Trump's gold push
The crypto world is hitting a rough patch right now. A new report from 10x Research points out that things like low price swings and seasonal slowdowns are making investors cautious.
Add to that Donald Trump's push to let people put crypto in their 401(k)s—and his focus on gold—and you've got a market that's feeling pretty uncertain, even if reactions have been mostly quiet so far.
Stay alert for crypto news
Ethereum and Bitcoin are both at tricky spots, with recent price moves driven more by hype than real growth.
On top of that, big global events—like China Renaissance planning a Web3 expansion after its founder returned from detention, and CrediX losing $4.4 million in a cyberattack—are keeping everyone on edge.
The future feels up in the air, so staying alert is key for anyone following crypto right now.