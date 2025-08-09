Bitcoin, Ethereum face uncertain future amid Trump's gold push

Stay alert for crypto news

Ethereum and Bitcoin are both at tricky spots, with recent price moves driven more by hype than real growth.

On top of that, big global events—like China Renaissance planning a Web3 expansion after its founder returned from detention, and CrediX losing $4.4 million in a cyberattack—are keeping everyone on edge.

The future feels up in the air, so staying alert is key for anyone following crypto right now.