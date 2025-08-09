Next Article
Zepto's new update: No more hidden delivery charges
Zepto just made its checkout a lot more honest—no more hidden delivery charges if your order is over ₹99.
Now, free delivery gets applied automatically, so you don't have to hunt for it.
They're also letting users know about the change with a pop-up when you log in.
This move comes after India's consumer watchdog (CCPA) told all e-commerce sites to clean up shady "dark patterns"—like sneaking in subscriptions or making you feel guilty for not adding extras.
Zepto's tweaks are part of a bigger push for fairer online shopping, and they're planning even more changes soon.
The goal: make things transparent and build trust with shoppers like you.