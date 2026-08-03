Bitcoin holds at $62,600 as Ethereum stays flat, investors cautious

Bitcoin is holding at $62,600 (about ₹59.5 lakh) this Monday, with Ethereum also flat at $1,852 (about ₹1.76 lakh).

Weak US spot Bitcoin ETF flows and slow trading are keeping the crypto market quiet.

Even though lower oil prices have helped ease inflation worries, August usually isn't great for Bitcoin: returns tend to drop by nearly 7%.

That, plus inconsistent ETF demand, has left investors feeling cautious.