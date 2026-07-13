Bitcoin near $62,900, big investors buy as US inflation looms
Business
Bitcoin is hanging in around $62,900 (about ₹60.29 lakh) this Monday, even with the world on edge after the Strait of Hormuz closure.
Big investors are still buying in while everyone waits to see what upcoming US inflation data will mean for the market.
Ethereum's also staying stable at roughly $1,780 (₹1.71 lakh), and most major coins are showing mixed vibes.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs $197 million inflows
US spot Bitcoin ETFs just saw a big turnaround: $197 million flowed in last week after two months of outflows.
Ethereum got a boost too, with $84.4 million coming in thanks to renewed interest from companies.
Meanwhile, coins like BNB, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin are trading cautiously as investors try to figure out their next move amid all the uncertainty.