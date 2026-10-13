Bitcoin near $83,385 as Ethereum rises, US inflation data awaited
Business
Bitcoin is hanging out around $83,385 today, barely changed but holding its ground.
Ethereum did a bit better with a 1.73% jump to about $2,507.
Meanwhile, some big altcoins like BNB and Dogecoin took a hit, dropping up to 6.26%.
Everyone's waiting to see what happens after Wednesday's US inflation data comes out, since it could shake things up.
Traders await Fed Chair Warsh remarks
Traders are also paying close attention to what Fed Chair Warsh will say this week: it could set the tone for where things go next.
If the inflation numbers come in softer than expected, it might ease pressure on bond yields and give crypto markets a boost.
For now, Bitcoin's steady price is holding near $83,000 while everyone navigates an unpredictable market.