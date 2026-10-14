Bitcoin nears $83,900 after John Williams signals no 2027 hikes

Bitcoin is back in the spotlight, jumping to just under $83,900 after a key signal from the US Federal Reserve.

New York Fed President John Williams said there likely won't be any more interest rate hikes in 2027, which pushed the US dollar down and gave both crypto and Asian markets a lift.

Other coins joined the rally too: Zcash surged almost 7%, while Solana, Dogecoin, and Ether all saw solid gains.