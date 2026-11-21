Since peaking at more than $126,000 in October 2025, Bitcoin has lost more than half its value.

A hack of Binance in late October rattled confidence, and the recent US midterm elections raised worries about less-friendly crypto regulations.

On top of that, a stronger US dollar and talk of more Fed rate hikes have pushed prices down further.

Even with some institutional support and Trump-era policies still around, demand just isn't bouncing back yet.