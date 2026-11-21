Bitcoin rises to $60,192 after Friday low since September 2024
Bitcoin just climbed around 2.14% to $60,192.07 after falling below $57,742 on Friday, its lowest point since September 2024.
The crypto world's been pretty shaky lately, with Bitcoin ETFs pulling money out and folks backing away from risky bets.
Bitcoin down more than half
Since peaking at more than $126,000 in October 2025, Bitcoin has lost more than half its value.
A hack of Binance in late October rattled confidence, and the recent US midterm elections raised worries about less-friendly crypto regulations.
On top of that, a stronger US dollar and talk of more Fed rate hikes have pushed prices down further.
Even with some institutional support and Trump-era policies still around, demand just isn't bouncing back yet.