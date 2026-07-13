Bitcoin slides 2.4% to $62,600 amid oil surge, U.S.-Iran tensions

US Bitcoin ETFs see inflows

Oil jumped over 4% with Brent crude topping $79 a barrel, thanks to rising U.S.-Iran tensions and worries about supply routes.

All eyes are now on this week's US inflation data and what Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh has to say, since higher inflation could mean tougher times for crypto.

Still, there's a bright spot: despite the volatility, Bitcoin ETFs in the US just saw their first positive inflows in nine weeks, showing that investor interest isn't fading just yet.