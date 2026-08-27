Bitfinex Securities launches $50 million ALKN fundraising backed by Swiss nickel

The ALKN token is available for primary subscription to eligible investors until Oct. 15, 2026, marking one of the first chances to invest in tokenized nickel.

Developed under El Salvador's digital asset rules by Alkemya Metacore from Luxembourg, ALKN's funds will help produce new nickel products for things like green hydrogen and electromagnetic shielding.

Jesse Knutson, Bitfinex Securities's head of operations, said, "Alkemya represents yet another example of how we're using blockchain technology to bring previously inaccessible asset classes to market within stringent regulatory guardrails."