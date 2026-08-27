Bitfinex Securities launches $50 million ALKN fundraising backed by Swiss nickel
Bitfinex Securities just kicked off a $50 million fundraising round using blockchain technology, tied to ALKN, a digital token backed by a massive stockpile of high-purity nickel wire stored in Switzerland.
This nickel is pretty important for industries like semiconductors, aerospace, and defense.
ALKN subscription window ends Oct 15
The ALKN token is available for primary subscription to eligible investors until Oct. 15, 2026, marking one of the first chances to invest in tokenized nickel.
Developed under El Salvador's digital asset rules by Alkemya Metacore from Luxembourg, ALKN's funds will help produce new nickel products for things like green hydrogen and electromagnetic shielding.
Jesse Knutson, Bitfinex Securities's head of operations, said, "Alkemya represents yet another example of how we're using blockchain technology to bring previously inaccessible asset classes to market within stringent regulatory guardrails."