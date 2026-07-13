BITS Pilani backed Sortmyprep raises $350,000 pre seed funding

Founded by Ananya, Aryaman, and Naman, Sortmyprep's main product is "Sorty," an AI tutor that matches school curriculums and offers personalized study plans plus 24/7 doubt-solving.

Already used by students in more than 15 countries (with most users coming through referrals), Sortmyprep now plans to cover even more boards like CBSE and ICSE.

With partnerships including NVIDIA, OpenAI, Google for Startups, Ashoka University, and BITS Pilani backing them up, they're aiming to make learning smarter for students everywhere.