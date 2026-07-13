BITS Pilani backed Sortmyprep raises $350,000 pre seed funding
Sortmyprep, a BITS Pilani-backed AI edtech startup, just landed $350,000 in pre-seed funding.
The money, backed by big names like Rustomjee Group's Boman Irani and boAt's Sameer Mehta, will help Sortmyprep upgrade its tech and expand into more schools both in India and abroad.
Sorty offers personalized 24/7 doubt solving
Founded by Ananya, Aryaman, and Naman, Sortmyprep's main product is "Sorty," an AI tutor that matches school curriculums and offers personalized study plans plus 24/7 doubt-solving.
Already used by students in more than 15 countries (with most users coming through referrals), Sortmyprep now plans to cover even more boards like CBSE and ICSE.
With partnerships including NVIDIA, OpenAI, Google for Startups, Ashoka University, and BITS Pilani backing them up, they're aiming to make learning smarter for students everywhere.