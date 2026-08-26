Bitwise launches ATPs for non-US investors via Coinbase and Glider

You can pick from options like the Mag7X ATP (think Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Tesla, and SpaceX) or will become available through Glider over the coming weeks.

Bitwise doesn't actually hold your stocks; you stay in control.

These ATPs are only available outside the US under Regulation S rules, with a 0.15% fee plus platform costs.

As Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan puts it, "For over a century, getting a professional model meant handing your assets to a fund. ATPs mean you can keep the assets in your own wallet, and the model comes to you."