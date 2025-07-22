Black money abroad: India has slapped ₹35,105 crore in demands Business Jul 22, 2025

India has slapped over ₹35,105 crore in tax and penalty demands on undisclosed foreign assets since 2015, but has only managed to recover ₹338 crore so far. Most of these cases are still tied up in appeals.

The government also clarified that the CHF 3.5 billion figure for Indian-linked Swiss deposits in 2024 isn't just "black money"—it covers all sorts of financial activities.