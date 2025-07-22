US accelerates Golden Dome defense system; SpaceX still in running

Golden Dome project under tight deadlines

Golden Dome could seriously change how the US—and the world—thinks about defense.

With big names like Amazon's Project Kuiper, Lockheed Martin, and some up-and-coming rocket companies joining the mix, this project is advancing under tight deadlines set by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

If it works, it could push other countries to step up their own tech game, raising the stakes in global security.