US accelerates Golden Dome defense system; SpaceX still in running
The Trump administration is ramping up efforts to build the $175 billion Golden Dome missile defense system—a huge project aiming to shield the US from advanced missile threats using satellites and high-tech interceptors.
Even though there's friction with Elon Musk and SpaceX, they're still in the running for launch duties.
Golden Dome project under tight deadlines
Golden Dome could seriously change how the US—and the world—thinks about defense.
With big names like Amazon's Project Kuiper, Lockheed Martin, and some up-and-coming rocket companies joining the mix, this project is advancing under tight deadlines set by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
If it works, it could push other countries to step up their own tech game, raising the stakes in global security.