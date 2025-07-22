Air India takes $200 million loan to buy older Boeing jets Business Jul 22, 2025

Air India is taking out a $200 million loan through its AI Fleet Services arm to buy six Boeing 777-300ER planes it currently leases.

These jets, mostly used on India-US routes and about 11-13 years old, will now become part of Air India's own fleet—helping the airline boost its long-haul capacity at a time when new planes are hard to come by.