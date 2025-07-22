Air India takes $200 million loan to buy older Boeing jets
Air India is taking out a $200 million loan through its AI Fleet Services arm to buy six Boeing 777-300ER planes it currently leases.
These jets, mostly used on India-US routes and about 11-13 years old, will now become part of Air India's own fleet—helping the airline boost its long-haul capacity at a time when new planes are hard to come by.
Air India currently flies 40 wide-body jets
Since Tata Group took over in 2022, Air India has gone big—ordering 570 new planes and spending $400 million to upgrade older aircraft.
Right now, they fly 40 wide-body jets. Owning these Boeings means they can keep flying key international routes while waiting for all those brand-new planes to arrive.
This loan is a smart workaround
With global supply chain issues slowing down new aircraft deliveries, this loan is a smart workaround.
It lets Air India keep up with demand and stick to its expansion plans—even if the shiny new jets take their time getting here.