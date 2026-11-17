Black pepper at ₹753-₹773 per kg, demand outstrips supply
Black pepper just got a lot pricier, currently selling at ₹753 to ₹773 per kg, and it might touch ₹800 soon.
The main reason? Demand is way higher than supply right now, with production falling short and prices jumping by ₹13 per kg in just the last week.
Next year production around 80,000 tons
Production has lowered to around 80,000 tons for next year while demand is surging.
Winter has boosted demand from masala makers, and local shortages have led to more imports from Sri Lanka.
Even the Sabarimala pilgrimage season has ramped up trading activity, adding extra pressure on already tight supplies.