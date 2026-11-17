BlackRock iShares MSCI India ETF attracts over $316 million inflows
Last week, investors put more than $316 million into BlackRock's iShares MSCI India ETF, the largest weekly inflow since June 2025.
With AI-focused markets getting shaky and oil prices dropping, India's improving earnings outlook is turning heads.
Global investors seem to be looking for safer bets, and right now, Indian stocks are catching their attention.
Indian stocks up 11% this month
As tech-heavy markets like Taiwan and South Korea face outflows, thanks to fresh regulatory worries after the US midterms, India is standing out.
Indian stocks have jumped 11% this month, beating other emerging markets.
With less exposure to risky tech sectors like semiconductors, India feels like a steadier option when things get unpredictable elsewhere.