BlackRock launches BSTBL and BRSRV blockchain money market products
BlackRock just dropped two new money market products powered by blockchain.
The BSTBL fund lets you buy tokenized shares right on Ethereum, while BRSRV is designed for stablecoin issuers under the GENIUS Act.
Both aim to make transactions faster and more transparent, so moving money gets a whole lot easier.
BlackRock manages $60B Circle stablecoin reserves
BlackRock is doubling down on stablecoins, already managing $60 billion in reserves for Circle (that's a quarter of the $300 billion market).
With US money market funds hitting more than $8.4 trillion, it's handling over $1 trillion itself.
Chief Financial Officer Martin Small says it wants to be "the reserve manager of choice" for the industry, and Jon Steel adds that demand for "high-quality reserve assets" is only growing as finance goes digital.