BlackRock launches BSTBL and BRSRV blockchain money market products

BlackRock is doubling down on stablecoins, already managing $60 billion in reserves for Circle (that's a quarter of the $300 billion market).

With US money market funds hitting more than $8.4 trillion, it's handling over $1 trillion itself.

Chief Financial Officer Martin Small says it wants to be "the reserve manager of choice" for the industry, and Jon Steel adds that demand for "high-quality reserve assets" is only growing as finance goes digital.