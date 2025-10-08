BlackRock's crypto assets soar to $102 billion in Q3 Business Oct 08, 2025

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, just boosted its crypto portfolio by $22.46 billion from July to September 2025.

Most of this growth came from a big wave of Ethereum investments, taking their total digital assets from $79.63 billion to $102.09 billion—a 28% jump in just three months.