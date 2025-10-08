BlackRock's crypto assets soar to $102 billion in Q3
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, just boosted its crypto portfolio by $22.46 billion from July to September 2025.
Most of this growth came from a big wave of Ethereum investments, taking their total digital assets from $79.63 billion to $102.09 billion—a 28% jump in just three months.
Ethereum's record-breaking growth
While BlackRock's Bitcoin holdings rose by $10.99 billion (up 14.6%), Ethereum really took off—growing by $11.46 billion, which is a massive 262% increase.
By October 8, they held 3.89 million ETH (worth $18.26 billion), marking the first time Ethereum beat Bitcoin's quarterly growth in their portfolio.
Still, Bitcoin remains their biggest crypto holding at $95.96 billion.
A historic year for BlackRock
In early October, BlackRock added another $10.43 billion to its crypto stash, primarily in Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Since January 2025, they've piled on over $46 billion in new crypto assets—making them the clear leader among institutional investors in digital currencies.