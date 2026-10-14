BlackRock's GIP reveals $100 trillion infrastructure opportunity in 10-15 years
BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) just revealed there's a $100 trillion-plus opportunity in infrastructure over the next 10 to 15 years.
Speaking at the New Economy Forum in New Delhi, GIP President and Chief Operating Officer Raj Rao said more than half of that is likely to go into energy and power related projects.
GIP expects $3-4 trillion annually
GIP, which already manages over $200 billion, is focusing big on energy, power, and digital networks.
Rao shared that about $3 to $4 trillion will be invested each year from private investors and governments.
With demand for digital infrastructure booming in places like the US and India, some of the supply could come in from nuclear energy, which is crucial for decarbonization, if projects have quicker delivery timelines.