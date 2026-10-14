Blackstone President Jon Gray says India's upgrades boost global standing
Business
India is getting a lot of attention from international investors right now.
According to Blackstone President Jon Gray, the country's big upgrades, like better airports, tax reforms such as GST, and a booming $5 trillion stock market, are helping it move from emerging market status to being a major player on the world stage.
Jon Gray cites India's infrastructure, taxes
Gray points to improved infrastructure, smarter taxes, and strong capital markets as the main reasons for India's momentum.
Even with challenges like rising energy costs and technology changes, India just posted nearly 8% economic growth last quarter.
With an educated workforce and supportive government policies, Gray thinks India is set up for even more growth ahead.