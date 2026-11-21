Bloom raises $75 million led by Kedaara Capital to upgrade technology
Bloom, the hospitality brand, has raised $75 million in fresh funding led by Kedaara Capital.
The cash boost is all about helping Bloom grow faster and upgrade its technology and product.
President Sanjeev Sethi says teaming up with Kedaara Capital will help Bloom build into one of Asia's iconic brands.
Bloom eyes 4,700 rooms, cloud investment
Bloom's been growing fast (think 30% annual growth over the past five years) and now it's aiming for 4,700-plus rooms by the end of this fiscal year, with plans to hit 12,000 in the next few years.
Part of this new funding will go into its cloud platform, which helps make stays smoother and keeps prices smart.
Anant Gupta, Partner, Kedaara Capital, calls Bloom a brand to watch because of its focus on technology and customer experience.