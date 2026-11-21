Bloom's been growing fast (think 30% annual growth over the past five years) and now it's aiming for 4,700-plus rooms by the end of this fiscal year, with plans to hit 12,000 in the next few years.

Part of this new funding will go into its cloud platform, which helps make stays smoother and keeps prices smart.

Anant Gupta, Partner, Kedaara Capital, calls Bloom a brand to watch because of its focus on technology and customer experience.