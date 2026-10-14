Blue Cloud completes architecture phase for $150 million SpaceX International

The company has completed the architecture phase of a $150 million program with SpaceX International Ltd. (not Elon Musk's SpaceX), delivering approximately ₹25 crore worth of work in AI and data center solutions since August.

Blue Cloud is also working on a separate ₹25 crore AI order from IBM Cloud Inc. which could show up in its next earnings report.

Strong revenue and profit growth in upcoming Q2 results 2026 are being watched closely as these deals could shape Blue Cloud's future growth.