Blue Cloud Softech hits 5% upper circuit after SpaceX deal
Business
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions' stock shot up to the 5% upper circuit on Monday, all because of a fresh deal with SpaceX International Ltd through its US arm.
The share price touched ₹21.68 during the day and closed nearly 5% higher than last week.
Blue Cloud signs SpaceX AI agreement
Blue Cloud's US subsidiary just signed a five-year agreement with SpaceX International Ltd. to provide AI services: think cloud platforms, digital transformation, and more.
This official partnership builds on earlier talks and is expected to open up new growth opportunities for Blue Cloud going forward.