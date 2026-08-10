Blue Cloud Softech stock jumps 11% after $150 million SpaceX contract
Blue Cloud Softech's stock shot up 11% on Monday, hitting ₹22.80, after its US arm scored a $150 million contract with SpaceX International Ltd, MY.
The deal, signed July 9 as the Master Services Agreement, means Blue Cloud will help build and manage a dedicated sovereign-grade AI computing and data center platform for SpaceX International Ltd, MY over the next 18 months.
Contract includes GPU clusters and MLOps
The project covers everything from creating advanced AI infrastructure and boosting cybersecurity to improving telecom systems and data centers.
Deliverables include GPU clusters, MLOps tools, security operations, network upgrades, and disaster recovery features.
Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, said, "This engagement is an important milestone for our AI infrastructure business and reflects Blue Cloud's ability to design, build and operate integrated AI compute, cybersecurity and data-Centre solutions at scale. We believe this program strengthens our long-term strategy of building technology infrastructure capabilities for global clients."