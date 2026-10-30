Blue Owl, Ares Management, KKR invest in AI data centers

These asset managers are teaming up with investment-grade companies like Microsoft and Amazon on leases that last 15 to 20 years for Blue Owl and Blackstone, and 12 to 15 years for Ares Management, with Blue Owl's having annual rent increases and Ares Management's having inflation-linked rent increases.

As demand for AI infrastructure is set to top $5 trillion by 2030, these deals offer steady income even when the economy gets shaky, showing how finance is adapting to the AI boom.