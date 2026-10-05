BMW to cut 20% of divisions and managers for AI
BMW is shaking things up by cutting 20% of its divisions and management roles as part of a major restructuring.
The goal? To weave artificial intelligence (AI) into everything from development to after-sales, making the company faster and more efficient.
BMW says the 20% cut to divisions and management roles is targeted for completion by mid-2027.
BMW widens cuts, targets compact EV
It's not just managers: other job cuts are happening too, separate from a voluntary program that's could affect about 8,000 positions in Germany.
BMW's CFO Walter Mertl says AI will help boost productivity and smarter decision-making across the board.
Plus, BMW is revamping its car lineup (the 2 Series Active Tourer won't get a new version), and it is putting more energy into launching a compact electric car in Europe by 2028.