Boeing outshines Airbus with record aircraft deliveries in 2025
Boeing just had its best year since 2018, delivering 600 planes in 2025—a huge jump from last year's 348.
For the first time in seven years, Boeing beat Airbus in net orders, locking in 1,075 after cancelations.
It's a big comeback for the company.
What's behind the numbers?
Most of those deliveries were the popular 737 MAX jets—Boeing sent out an average of 37 each month.
Widebody models like the Dreamliner also saw more action than last year.
The order backlog climbed to over 6,100 planes, thanks to major deals like Alaska Airlines's purchase of over 100 new jets and Delta adding more Dreamliners.
Why should you care?
If you're into travel or aviation tech, this is a sign that Boeing is bouncing back strong—and it could mean more new planes (and maybe better flights) coming your way soon.