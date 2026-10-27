Boeing to report earnings Tuesday as investors watch 737 Max
Boeing is dropping its latest quarterly earnings before markets open on Tuesday, October 27.
Wall Street is hoping for a smaller loss this time, much better than last year's $5.34 billion hit, thanks to more planes finally getting delivered after some tough safety and production setbacks.
Investors are especially watching what's next for the 737 Max, since ramping up its production is make-or-break for Boeing's comeback.
Analysts expect $0.21 loss per share
Right now, Boeing is building 47 of the 737 Max jets each month and wants to speed things up even more soon.
CEO Kelly Ortberg recently shared that they expect smoother production next year.
Analysts predict a loss per share of $0.21 and revenue hitting $23.84 billion this quarter.
Plus, with the FAA just certifying the bigger 737 Max 10 (and the Max 7 not long ago), Boeing has fresh momentum: these approvals matter because most payments come in when planes are delivered, giving their recovery a real boost.