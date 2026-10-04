Boeing wins $20 billion US Navy F/A-XX 6th-generation fighter contract
Boeing just landed a massive $20 billion contract to create the US Navy's new F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter.
Unlike the Air Force's jets, this one is built for carrier takeoffs and landings, making it super versatile for missions at sea.
The Navy wants an all-around jet that can handle strike missions and hit surface targets: basically, a tough jet that can do it all from an aircraft carrier.
Wider body increases weapons and fuel
The F/A-XX will pack more weapons and fuel thanks to its wider body, letting it fly up to 700 nautical miles.
Its design boosts stealth by deflecting radar signals with aerodynamic chines and skips the usual tail for wing-based controls.
Plus, with a low-profile canopy and advanced sensors, pilots get better awareness without sacrificing stealth.
Steve Parker calls contract an honor
Boeing Defense, Space & Security president and chief executive officer Steve Parker called this contract "It's an honor to be selected to produce the Navy's first sixth-generation platform."