Boeing's 737 MAX 10 certification delayed over software issue
Business
Boeing just hit a major speed bump: its long-delayed 737 MAX 10 won't get certified yet because of a software issue.
Administrator Bryan Bedford says they need to make sure it's safe before moving forward.
This pause comes right as Boeing was about to wrap up approval for its biggest single-aisle jet.
Boeing shares fall 6.8%
The news sent Boeing's stock tumbling 6.8% and could mess with their plans to bounce back after past troubles.
The MAX 10 is a big deal for Boeing's future, so fixing this glitch fast is now top priority if they want to keep airlines and investors happy.