Boeing's new 777X jet delayed again, won't enter service until 2027

The new 777X comes in two versions: the 777-8 (seats about 384) and the bigger 777-9 (fits around 426). Both use super-efficient GE9X engines and have cool folding wingtips to boost fuel savings and range. Over 500 have been ordered so far, with Emirates leading as it upgrades its A380 and 777 fleets.

Major airlines like Lufthansa, Emirates, and Qatar Airways were counting on these jets to upgrade their fleets

Major airlines like Lufthansa, Emirates, and Qatar Airways were counting on these jets to upgrade their fleets.

With Boeing running late again, Airbus gets more time in the spotlight with its A350.

Boeing says the new plane's efficiency will be worth the wait—but for now, travelers and airlines just have to hang tight.