Boss demands video guides for every task despite written guides
Business
A Reddit user shared their frustration after their boss demanded video guides for every single task at work, even though they later created detailed written guides.
Because the employee handles everything from graphic design to website management, this would have meant making hundreds of videos just to keep up.
Employee suspects videos train cheaper replacement
The employee suspects these videos might be used to train a cheaper replacement and mentioned feeling undervalued after ignored pay raise requests.
The post struck a chord with others online, with many calling the boss' move a red flag for possible job loss.
As one commenter put it, "The writing is on the wall. It is time to start looking."