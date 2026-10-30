BP posts $8.46bn profit, beats forecasts amid Middle East conflict

With this profit boost, BP plans to pay off nearly $6 billion in old spill-related costs.

The company is also gearing up for a big announcement on December 15 about its future direction under CEO Meg O'Neill, possibly focusing more on oil and gas production and bringing back share buybacks.

These gains are in line with what other energy giants like Shell and TotalEnergies are seeing, especially as diesel prices have soared to all-time highs across the UK, Europe, and the US in recent months because of severe disruptions to refineries in the Gulf region and across Russia.