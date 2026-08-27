BPCL adds grocery delivery and Hello BPCL payment gateway
BPCL is shaking things up by offering grocery delivery alongside LPG cylinders, taking on quick-commerce players like Zepto and Blinkit.
Using its massive network of gas pumps and LPG distributors, BPCL wants to make ordering essentials as easy as fueling up.
Plus, its Hello BPCL app is getting a payment gateway for smoother digital transactions at outlets.
BPCL revamps stations, pilots dark stores
Pilot projects have kicked off in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, where some LPG distributorships are now "dark stores" stocking groceries for doorstep delivery.
BPCL is also revamping gas stations with In&Out stores, cafes, and better amenities, hoping to turn them into lifestyle spots.
While competition is tough, BPCL is tweaking its strategy to boost non-fuel business and stay relevant in the e-commerce game.