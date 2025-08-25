Next Article
BPCL to invest ₹95,000cr in new oil refinery, petrochemical complex
BPCL is gearing up to set up a huge oil refinery and petrochemical complex near Ramayapatnam Port, Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of ₹95,000 crore.
Announced by Chairman Sanjay Khanna at the annual general meeting, the new plant will process 9 million tons of crude oil each year.
BPCL's 'Project Aspire'
This project is part of BPCL's "Project Aspire," which isn't just about boosting refining and marketing—it's also about exploring renewables like biofuels and green hydrogen.
By starting pre-project work already and reporting solid sales growth last year, BPCL shows it's serious about meeting India's future energy needs while staying competitive in a changing market.