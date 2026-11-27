Brazil approves Hertuzo biosimilar, boosting Biocon stock and access globally
Biocon's stock got a boost after Brazil approved Hertuzo, its new biosimilar drug for HER2-positive breast cancer.
Licensed to local partner Bionovis, this move highlights Biocon's growing role in making advanced cancer treatments more accessible worldwide.
Pertuzumab approvals, Hertuzo Brazil public deal
This isn't Biocon's only recent success: just last week, Europe and the US also gave the nod to its pertuzumab biosimilars.
Plus, thanks to a long-term deal with Bionovis and Bahiafarma, Hertuzo will now reach Brazil's public health system, aiming to lower costs and help more patients get the care they need.