Brent crude eases to $106.04, WTI $93.27, gold near $4,160

Oil prices cooled off on Tuesday after a quick jump earlier in the week: Brent crude dropped to $106.04 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate slipped to $93.27.

The back-and-forth comes as traders weigh supply risks from attacks on Saudi Arabia and Russia possibly sending out more diesel.

Meanwhile, gold is trading near $4,160 an ounce after ending the previous session 0.5% lower, as worries about inflation stick around thanks to unrest in the Middle East.