Brent crude eases to $106.04, WTI $93.27, gold near $4,160
Oil prices cooled off on Tuesday after a quick jump earlier in the week: Brent crude dropped to $106.04 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate slipped to $93.27.
The back-and-forth comes as traders weigh supply risks from attacks on Saudi Arabia and Russia possibly sending out more diesel.
Meanwhile, gold is trading near $4,160 an ounce after ending the previous session 0.5% lower, as worries about inflation stick around thanks to unrest in the Middle East.
Mideast Ukraine conflicts stoke inflation fears
Ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine are making energy supplies less certain, which is shaking up global markets.
Silver dipped slightly to $59.93, while the US dollar stayed strong after a small bump on Monday.
With inflation fears rising, there's talk that interest rates could go up too, so keep an eye out if you're tracking what's happening with your money or investments.