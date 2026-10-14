Brent, WTI steady after 3-day spike amid Mideast, Russian tensions

Saudi Arabia recently shot down missiles and drones from Yemen's Houthis, raising fears that oil exports could get disrupted.

On top of that, Iran is threatening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil traffic.

The US tried to calm things by announcing a diesel deal with Russia and an energy ceasefire with Kyiv, but not everyone's convinced it'll help.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia plans to boost its pipeline capacity so it can ship more oil even if the Strait gets blocked.