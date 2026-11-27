Britannia Industries CMO Puneet Das resigns amid leadership shuffle
Britannia Industries's Chief Marketing Officer Puneet Das has resigned after a short 10-month stint. He'll officially step down on December 10, 2026.
The news dropped today and comes as the company continues to shuffle its top team.
Britannia appoints DMD and CFO
Britannia's marketing head role has changed hands several times since 2019, with Siddharth Gupta, Amit Doshi, and Vinay Subramanyam all holding the post before Das.
The company hasn't named a new CMO yet.
Alongside this, Britannia recently appointed N Venkataraman as deputy managing director and Ramamurthy Jayaraman as chief financial officer, part of a bigger leadership refresh happening at the company.