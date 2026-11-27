Britannia's marketing head role has changed hands several times since 2019, with Siddharth Gupta, Amit Doshi, and Vinay Subramanyam all holding the post before Das.

The company hasn't named a new CMO yet.

Alongside this, Britannia recently appointed N Venkataraman as deputy managing director and Ramamurthy Jayaraman as chief financial officer, part of a bigger leadership refresh happening at the company.