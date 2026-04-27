Broadcom reaches $2 trillion valuation on AI and cloud demand

Broadcom Q1 revenue $19.31B up 29%

This year, Broadcom's fiscal first-quarter revenue rose 29% year over year to $19.31 billion, with AI chip sales more than doubling.

CEO Hock Tan credits custom AI accelerators and networking advances for the surge.

The company is now working closely with Google on new Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) for AI and has locked in a long-term deal to supply Meta with chips through 2029, cementing its place as a key player in the future of tech.