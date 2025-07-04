BSE shares plummet following SEBI's action

TL;DR

Jane Street accused of rigging index levels

SEBI accused Jane Street and its affiliates of rigging index levels on expiry days and making unfair profits of nearly ₹4,800 crore.

Along with the ban from Indian markets, SEBI ordered them to return their gains and barred them from any direct or indirect trading.

BSE shares slip below key technical levels

With uncertainty in the air, traders are booking profits and BSE shares have slipped below key technical levels—hinting at a short-term downtrend.

Unless prices bounce back above ₹2,870 soon, analysts see a possible dip toward ₹2,550 ahead.