BSE warns investors about deepfake CEO video scam
Business
BSE just put out a warning: there's a fake video going around showing a deepfaked version of their CEO, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, giving stock tips for 2026.
It looks real but isn't—BSE says they have nothing to do with it and don't run any messaging groups or offers like that.
What's BSE doing about it?
They're working to get the video taken down everywhere and have started legal action against whoever made it.
Their advice: only trust info from official sources or SEBI-registered intermediaries when it comes to investments.
Why does this matter?
Deepfake scams are on the rise—in 2024, even NSE got hit.
With AI making these fakes more convincing, staying alert is more important than ever if you're investing online.