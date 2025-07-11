BSE's throttle fee hike impacts traders and brokers

Starting in 2025, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will slash its free message-per-second (MPS) limit from 10,000 to just 40. This move means high-frequency and algorithmic traders—who rely on rapid-fire trades—will see their costs jump sharply.

Huge jump in costs BSE's new annual rates start at ₹50,000 for 100 MPS and climb to ₹5 lakh for 1,000 MPS.

Each extra block of 1,000 MPS adds another ₹5 lakh.

That's a huge hike compared to the old rate of ₹10,000 per 1,000 MPS for just 15 days.

How this change impacts brokers Every order or tweak now counts as a message—so big trading firms will pay much more to keep their systems running fast.

Smaller brokers might actually benefit since they'll face less competition from high-speed players and lower overall costs.

Update follows SEBI's push to make trading fees fairer Even after this change, BSE is still cheaper than the National Stock Exchange (NSE), where fees start at ₹2.5 lakh for just 100 MPS.

