Exploring NBFC entry into banking: Govt, RBI Business Jul 11, 2025

For the first time in 10 years, the Indian government and RBI are considering handing out new banking licenses.

This is all part of a bigger push to boost India's financial system as the country eyes a spot as the world's third-largest economy by 2027-28.

They're also looking at merging some public sector banks to make them stronger.