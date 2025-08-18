BSNL's back-to-back profit streak ends with ₹1,049 crore loss

Revenue fell 24% from last quarter to ₹5,030 crore as all major business segments declined. Even though total expenses dropped by about 9%, employee costs jumped to nearly 39% of revenue and big investments in spectrum pushed up depreciation costs.

BSNL gets ₹47,000 crore government lifeline

Despite the red ink, the government isn't giving up on BSNL.

With over 90 million subscribers (up by nearly five million since last year), BSNL is getting a massive ₹47,000 crore boost aimed at upgrading networks and chasing growth in mobile and enterprise services by 2026.