What's the story

The traditional Halwa ceremony, an important part of India's budget preparation, will take place today at North Block in the evening.

The annual ritual marks the beginning of the 'lock-in' phase in budget preparation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be leading the ceremony, along with Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary and a few secretaries.

The event also celebrates the hard work of all finance ministry officials involved in preparing the budget.