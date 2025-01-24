What's the story

In a historic move, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has raised its short-term policy rate by a 25 basis points to 0.5%.

This is the first rate hike since July 2024 and the highest level since 2008.

The decision, which was supported by an 8-1 vote from Japan's monetary policy committee, highlights the BOJ's confidence in keeping inflation stable around its 2% target.